Wakeham impresses Bulldogs coach

Fiji Bati rep Brandon Wakeham is favoured to wear the Canterbury Bulldogs number seven jersey again this weekend after impressing Coach Trent Barett in last night’s match against Sea Eagles.

Wakeham was a late inclusion, replacing Jake Averillo and he responded with Bulldogs’ first try of the match.

The Bulldogs have conceded a total of just 33 points in the first three rounds, less points than they let in per game in the first five rounds of last season.

Barret says a few lessons have been learnt from last night’s loss as the game was one they shouldn’t have given away.

Wakeham and the Bulldogs will face the Storm at 6.05 pm on Sunday.

On Thursday, Titans will meet West Tigers at 9.05 pm.