Rugby

Wakeham impresses Bulldogs coach

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 28, 2022 12:40 pm
Brandon Wakeham [Source: foxsports.com.au]

Fiji Bati rep Brandon Wakeham is favoured to wear the Canterbury Bulldogs number seven jersey again this weekend after impressing Coach Trent Barett in last night’s match against Sea Eagles.

Wakeham was a late inclusion, replacing Jake Averillo and he responded with Bulldogs’ first try of the match.

The Bulldogs have conceded a total of just 33 points in the first three rounds, less points than they let in per game in the first five rounds of last season.

Article continues after advertisement

Barret says a few lessons have been learnt from last night’s loss as the game was one they shouldn’t have given away.

Wakeham and the Bulldogs will face the Storm at 6.05 pm on Sunday.

On Thursday, Titans will meet West Tigers at 9.05 pm.

 

