Wakeham hit with $1000 fine

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 19, 2022 4:20 pm
Bulldogs playmaker Brandon Wakeham. [Source: NSWRL]

Fiji Bati and Bulldogs playmaker Brandon Wakeham has been fined $1000 for dangerous play.

Wakeham is among six players fined for a range of offences in round six.

He was charged over a crusher tackle on Rabbitohs prop Tom Burgess in their game over the weekend.

Panthers superstar Nathan Cleary and Dragons centre Zac Lomax were also among those charged.

Lomax was charged with contrary conduct over a post-try celebration that angered Knights second-rower Tyson Frizell. He pleaded guilty and was hit with a $1000 fine.

Cleary was hit with a grade one dangerous contact charge for his tackle on Broncos rival Billy Walters in Friday night’s 40-12 win at BlueBet Stadium and an early guilty plea saw him fined $1000.

This weekend’s round 7 of the NRL sees Broncos face the Bulldogs, Cowboys against the Titans, West Tigers face Rabbitohs, Knights play Eels, Panthers host the Raiders, Dragons hosted by the Sydney Roosters and Storm play Warriors.

First, the Sharks play the Sea Eagles at 9.50pm on Thursday in Sydney.

