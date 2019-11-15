Wake up call for defending Skipper Cup champions

The Suva rugby team will not be taking any game for granted as they prepare for round three of the Skipper Cup competition this week.

The defending champions had a wake-up call after edging Yasawa over the weekend 10-3 at the ANZ Stadium.

As the side prepares to face Nadi on Saturday, captain Sireli Ledua is wary of the fast pace rugby portrayed by the Jetsetters in their last matches.

Ledua says the team still has a lot of areas they will need to work on, specifically on discipline.

“We watched the Nadi team last week the game against Yasawa. They are really good, with the young players and are really fast and they play fast rugby.”

Suva is set to take on Nadi at Prince Charles Park on Saturday.

In other matches, Namosi will host Naitasiri Skipper/Farebrother Challenge while Lautoka will face Yasawa, with venues for both matches yet to be confirmed.

Tailevu will play Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park.

The Namosi/Naitasiri match will air live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

You can catch the live commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.