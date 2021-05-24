Home

Waisake Naholo teams up with brother at Crusaders

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 16, 2022 10:45 am
Waisake Naholo [Source: ODT]

Four players with links to Fiji will now run out for Crusaders in this year’s Super Rugby Pacific.

This follows the confirmation that former All Black Waisake Naholo will join his younger brother Kini at the Christchurch-based franchise.

The 30-year-old is expected to tun-out for the Crusaders in their pre-season games against the Highlanders and Hurricanes.

The Naholo’s will team up with Sevuloni Reece and Chay Fihaki.

Last year Naholo made it clear he wanted to again play Super Rugby for a New Zealand franchise when Canterbury signed him for the NPC campaign.

The Crusaders play the Highlanders on February 4 in their first pre-season game, before hosting the Hurricanes the following week.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua takes on Waratahs on February 18 in its first Super Rugby Pacific game.

