Wairiki 7s Cup quarterfinals confirmed

Defending Fiji Bitter Wairiki Champions First Light Taveuni will play Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarians in the first Cup quarterfinal tomorrow.

The two teams met in pool play yesterday with the Barbarians coming out on top with a 19-14 win.

In the second quarterfinal, Ram Sami Army Green with Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Isoa and Kavekini Tabu as well as Josua Vakurunabili meet Kalione Nasoko, Livai Ikanikoda and Apenisa Cakaubalavu’s Blue Gas Police Blue side.

Article continues after advertisement

Hydro Taveuni Lavena Red will face Raiwasa Resort in the third quarterfinal match.

St Joseph Brothers and CK Ezy Buy Tabadamu will face off in the last quarterfinal match tomorrow.