Rugby

Wainui’s lasting mark at the Crusaders

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 21, 2021 6:06 am
[Source: DAVE ROWLAND/GETTY IMAGES]

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson says the death of former Maori All Blacks star Sean Wainui was tragic and one hard to swallow.

The former Taranaki, Bay of Plenty and Chiefs player was only at the Crusaders for a couple of years, but left a lasting mark during his time in Christchurch.

Robertson coached Wainui during New Zealand’s triumph at the 2015 under-20s World Cup in Italy.

Article continues after advertisement

Wainui was already on the books when Robertson took over the Crusaders from Todd Blackadder in 2017, a year the utility back made just two of his nine appearances for the red and blacks.

Robertson says Wainui played an instrumental role in embedding the team’s haka.

Wainui made his Super Rugby debut alongside Richie Mo’unga against the Chiefs in 2016, becoming Crusaders number 189 and 190 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs launched a Givealittle page for Wainui’s family and have collected more than $171,000 so far.

[Source: Stuff.co.nz]

[Picture Source: George Novak/NZ Herald]

