Wainui's death treated as suspected suicide: Coroner

The death of Maori All Black Sean Wainui is now being treated as a suspected suicide, according to the Coroner.

The 25-year-old professional rugby player died on October 18.

His body was found in McLaren Falls Park, near Tauranga.

The case is being treated as a suspected suicide in a statement from the Coroner today.

He played for Taranaki in the NPC from 2014-2020 and later joined the Crusaders and the Chiefs in Super Rugby, before joining the Māori All Blacks.