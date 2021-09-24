Home

Wainiqolo to make international debut

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 12, 2021 8:08 am

Olympian Jiuta Wainiqolo is set to make his international debut for Toulon tomorrow when they take on the Toulouse in the Top 14 competition.

The 22-year-old has been named in the starting line-up for the much-anticipated clash against the defending champions.

He signed a three-year deal with the French-based club earlier this year, prior to winning his first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Waniqolo will make his debut on the wing, teaming up with Flying Fijian Leone Nakarawa.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student was a member of the Fijian Drua team from 2018 to 2019. He joined the Gareth Baber-coached side last year.

The 22 –year old debuted for the Flying Fijians in the win against the Barbarians in 2019.

Toulon will take on Toulouse at 7.05 tomorrow.

