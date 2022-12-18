Wainiqolo scores in Toulon’s win

[Source: Toulon/Twitter]

Jiuta Wainiqolo’s Toulon side defeated Joe Cokanasia and Bath 29-7 in the European Challenge Cup this morning.

The Fiji 7s Olympic gold medalist scored Toulon’s first try just seven minutes into the match, diving over the left corner after being awarded a line-out penalty.

Other tries came from Maelan Rabut, Bruce Devaux and Gervais Cordin.

In the Heineken Champions Cup, Flying Fijians back-rower Viliame Mata helped his Edinburgh side secure a bonus point 31-20 win over Castres.

Premiership leaders Saracens also bagged a win, overcoming a strong Lyon team, 28-20 while Leicester beat Clermont-Auvergne 23-16.

In other results, La Rochelle beat Ulster 36-29 and Stormers thrash London Irish 34-14.