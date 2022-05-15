Wainiqolo magic as Toulon makes ECC final

[PIC:BBC

Fiji’s Olympic gold medalist Jiuta Wainiqolo scored a decisive try to help Toulon make the European Challenge Cup final next weekend.

This morning Toulon beat Saracens of England 25-16 in their semifinal clash.

Wainiqolo received the ball outside Saracens 10-meter line before bamboozling two defenders including the fullback who was rattled by a step off the right foot by the former Ratu Kadavulevu School student.

France star Gabin Villiere bagged a double for Toulon while Louis Carbonel converted two penalties and two conversations. Ben Earl crossed for Saracens lone try with Owen Farrell adding three penalties.



The hosts repelled Sarries pressure to reach their fourth Challenge Cup final in Marseille on 27 May.

It will be an all-French European Challenge Cup final with Wainiqolo’s Toulon taking on Josua Tuisova and his Lyon side.