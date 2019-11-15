Wainiqolo lone Flying Fijian in Warriors squad

Jiuta Wainiqolo is the lone Flying Fijian in the Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors extended squad preparing for the 2020 World Rugby Pacific Challenge to be played at Suva’s ANZ Stadium in March.

Warriors head coach Kele Leawere has named a 37 member squad made mainly of under 20 players.

17-year-old Janeiro Wakeham is the youngest player in the squad.

Fiji Drua winger Nacanieli Narekuva is the other notable name in the Warriors squad.

After a few fitness and skill tests, Leawere has managed to chop his wider group.

The Pacific Challenge will be played on a round-robin basis between the Fiji Warriors, Junior Japan, Samoa A and Tonga A.

The team with the most number of competition points after the round robin will be declared the winner.