Wainiqolo holds on to Olympic dream

National 7s squad member Jiuta Wainiqolo is clinging on to his hope of representing Fiji in the Tokyo Olympic Games in June.

Despite the current situation, Wainiqolo has his eyes set on donning the national jumper.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu student says making the final selection will be tough.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve been fighting each individual players, giving them a chance to be selected during training and for me God willing to represent Fiji.”

Wainiqolo says while there is competition amongst the players, they all share a common goal.

“Every one of us have been giving our best every day in training session so I hope that I get selected. If I’m selected, I’ll be blessed to represent Fiji and make the people of Fiji happy by bringing back the gold from Tokyo.”

Wainiqolo joined the national squad last year and has been turning heads in local tournaments.

He says the mission at the Tokyo Olympics is to bring the Gold medal back to Fiji.