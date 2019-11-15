Home

Wainiqolo focuses on improving skills

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 17, 2020 1:10 pm
Jiuta Wainiqolo [Source: Facebook]

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many doubts on sporting contracts and uncertainties for many rugby players.

Young Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo is uncertain of what his future holds in the sport.

Wainiqolo says he will just focus on improving his skills for the time being.

“I’ll have to wait for this lockdown and well see what the plans is for me but for now I’ll just focus on my training to stay healthy and fit”

The 21-year-old, a rising star in rugby union made his debut for the Flying Fijians against the Barbarians five months ago.

He was part of the Fiji Sevens team extended squad, the 2020 Fiji Warriors side, Fiji Drua and Fijian Latui squad.

