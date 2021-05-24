Rugby
Wainiqolo departs for France
August 28, 2021 9:06 am
Jiuta Wainiqolo [middle] left the country this morning for France
Olympic gold medalist Jiuta Wainiqolo and his wife Fiona left the country this morning for France.
Wainiqolo will be joining Top 14 club Toulon after signing a three-year deal.
The 7s star says this is a new chapter for him and his wife.
Wainiqolo thanked everyone who supported him in his rugby career.
The 22-year-old former Ratu Kadavulevu School student was also farewelled by close family yesterday in Viseisei village.
