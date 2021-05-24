Wainiqolo departs for France

Olympic gold medalist Jiuta Wainiqolo and his wife Fiona left the country this morning for France.

Wainiqolo will be joining Top 14 club Toulon after signing a three-year deal.

The 7s star says this is a new chapter for him and his wife.

Wainiqolo thanked everyone who supported him in his rugby career.

The 22-year-old former Ratu Kadavulevu School student was also farewelled by close family yesterday in Viseisei village.