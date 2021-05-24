Wainiqolo back for Toulon

Olympic gold medalist Jiuta Waniqolo is back on the Toulon side.

Wainiqolo who has been out due to injury in the past weeks has recovered.

The 22-year-old is starting on the wing for Toulon in their TOP 14 clash with La Rochelle today.

Also in the Toulon starting 15 is the 2016 Rio Olympic gold medalist Leone Nakarawa.

Flying Fijians inside center Eneriko Buliruarua will come off the bench for La Rochelle.

However, Buliruarua’s teammate and national fifteens skipper Levani Botia is not in La Rochelle’s matchday squad.