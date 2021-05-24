Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Mothers and babies to benefit from donation|Unvaccinated travellers will be asked to get jabbed|Fiji records 50 new COVID infections|Anti-vaxxers continue to disappoint PM|Fiji is on a promising recovery path|Parents role critical in current situation|36 new cases, no new death|Returning Fijians to spend three days on hotel premises|New variant threat could reintroduce restrictions|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Wainiqolo back for Toulon

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 25, 2021 5:21 am
[Source:Breaking News]

Olympic gold medalist Jiuta Waniqolo is back on the Toulon side.

Wainiqolo who has been out due to injury in the past weeks has recovered.

The 22-year-old is starting on the wing for Toulon in their TOP 14 clash with La Rochelle today.

Article continues after advertisement

Also in the Toulon starting 15 is the 2016 Rio Olympic gold medalist Leone Nakarawa.

Flying Fijians inside center Eneriko Buliruarua will come off the bench for La Rochelle.

However, Buliruarua’s teammate and national fifteens skipper Levani Botia is not in La Rochelle’s matchday squad.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.