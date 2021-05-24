Home

Wainiqolo and Spring to miss Wales Test

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 9, 2021 10:59 am

Olympic gold medalist Jiuta Wainiqolo has been ruled out of this weekend’s Flying Fijians clash against Wales.

Wainiqolo was injured in the first half of Sunday’s Test against Spain and was replaced by Josua Tuisova.

Interim Coach Gareth Baber says the medical team is closely monitoring Wainiqolo and will advise accordingly on his progress.

Article continues after advertisement

Baber says the 22 year old will miss Monday’s Test against Wales.

“He is being monitored daily and doing tests, really until his symptoms free of any conscious but he will remain on a status on not training. At the moment once he is symptom free, then they can start the process to bring him back to training first and then he can play again. So it will be very difficult to feature in the weekend.”

The 2020 Olympic Games rugby 7s winning coach has also confirmed that young hooker Henry Spring will not be part of this weekend’s match.

Spring will be replaced by Fijian Drua hooker Zurial Togiatama.

Also expected to make his return is halfback Frank Lomani.

The Flying Fijians will take on Wales at 3:15am on Monday.

 

