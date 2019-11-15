Wainimala out for better Marist 7s outing

The Bilolevu Wainimala side is hoping for a good outing this year’s 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s competition.

After bowing out of the pool stages last year, Wainimala will be fielding a new line-up with the aim of exposing their talent.

Team Manager Eneriko Tuimatau says the side is focused on their preparations.

Article continues after advertisement

“They have been preparing both physically and mentally for the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s. We have been stressing to the team the importance of discipline and abiding by the laws that is set in place. The aim for us to win the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.”

Bilolevu Wainimala is in pool eight with OneHeart Stingray Nautodua, Uprising and Seniboro Blues.

The Marist 7s will be held at the ANZ Stadium from the 24th to the 26th of this month.