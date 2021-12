Wainibuka Cavaliers through to 10s quarterfinals

Wainibuka Cavaliers are through to the quarter-final of the Tau Sports & Digicel Suva Rugby 10s championship.

The Cavaliers will be facing Livai Ikanikodas Police 1 in the second quarter-final.

The first quarter-final will feature Nabua 1 and Navy 1.

Article continues after advertisement

The third quarter-final will feature Eastern Saints 1 and Fire Wardens 2.

The fourth quarter-final will be between QVSOB 1 and Dominion Brothers.

The quarterfinals will kick off at 2.15pm.