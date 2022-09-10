Waikato ends five-year drought

[Source: Stuff.co.nz/Getty Images]

Mosese Dawai’s Waikato has for the first time in five years defeating Auckland 30-15 in the NPC.

The defending champions broke that drought and keeps its unbeaten run alive.

Waikato’s back three of Tepaea Cook-Savage, Liam Coombes-Fabling and Daniel Sinkinson, with All Black Damian McKenzie at first five-eighth, cut through Auckland time and again.

Sinkinson and Cook-Savage as well as Patrick McCurran crossed over for the Mooloos with MacKenzie nailing three penalties and conversions.