Rugby

Waikato edge Otago in semi-final decider

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 6, 2021 5:25 am

Waikato has booked themselves a home premiership semi-final next weekend, after beating Otago last night in the National Provincial Championship.

The team they will play will be decided tonight after the final round of playoffs.

A late James Tucker try gave them a 27-25 victory over Otago to seal the home fixture.

Waikato has now improved their regular-season record to 5-4.

Tucker touched down with 10 minutes to play, shortly after Matt Faddes had put the visitors up in a game the lead changed multiple times.

Waikato can now kick back and watch the Tasman-Wellington and Canterbury-Bay of Plenty fixtures today to see who joins them and top qualifiers Hawke’s Bay in the top four.

 

