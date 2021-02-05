Waidrauso Babas to face Fiji in Uprising 7s quarter final

On the road to redemption, Waidrauso Brothers have managed to secure a spot in the quarter finals of the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament.

Waidrauso from Sawani village, Naitasiri formerly known as Waimanu, although losing two games the side made it to the final 8 through the points system.

Waidrauso won against Yamacia 33-5, lost to Police 12-5 and lost to Dominion Brothers 10-7.

However it’s not the end of the road for the side as they have a tougher battle ahead playing the first quarter final match against Fiji.

It will be a tough battle in Day two of the Uprising 7s tournament as the top 8 men’s teams have been confirmed for the quarterfinals.

Other teams to qualify is Fiji 7s, Tabadamu, Ratu Filise, Police, Veiyasana Providers, Wardens and Uluinakau.

Fiji will play the first quarter final match against Waidrauso Babas, Tabadamu follows in the second against Ratu Filise, Police will play Veiyasana Providers while Wardens is to face Uluinakau in the final quarter final match.