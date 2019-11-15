Home

Rugby

Wacokecoke makes headlines in Premiership debut

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 3, 2021 12:27 pm

Fijian born George Wacokecoke might not be a name that you’ve heard before.

After his outstanding performance in the Gallagher Premiership against Bristol Bear yesterday, it will a name to look out for.

The 25-year-old English centre has played a starring role in Newcastle Falcons stunning start to this season and made his full Premiership debut against Bristol.

It’s not often to see a player make such an impact on his first league start and the 25-year-old has been dominating in recent seasons with Newcastle.

