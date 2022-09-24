Vuvale Challenge Shield set for next Friday

[Source: Fiji Secondary School Rugby League-FSSRL/ Facebook]

For the first time ever, the Fijian Schoolboys and girls will meet the Australian counterpart for the Vuvale Challenge Shield at Albert Park in Suva.

Tournament Director Viola Bogirua says the historic event is the first for both nations.

She says the school calendars for both Fiji and Australia is a big factor to enabling this international fixture together with the support of both governments and national federations.

Both Schoolboys and Schoolgirls sides are of Under-18 squads, selected from respective secondary schools competitions in Fiji and Australia.

The event is scheduled for next Friday with games starting at 1pm with the Schoolgirls Challenge Shield.

Tickets to the matches are $7 flat and $3 for students in uniform.