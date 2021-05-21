Vunivalu works on kicking game

Former rugby league star Suliasi Vunivalu has been working on his kicking game with the Reds.

Vunivalu who had his first Super Rugby Trans-Tasman start against the Crusaders last week says he’ll keep on working hard.

The former Lelean Memorial School student while speaking to RUGBY.com described the Crusaders as a “champion side and they were playing a different game.

He was one of the few standout performers for the Reds in a record 63-28 thumping from the Crusaders.

The former Melbourne Storm premiership winner scored a try and narrowly missed his second, he also produced a booming clearance kick and jumped into the back of a ruck in a busy finish at Suncorp Stadium.

He says he has been really focusing on his kicking lately, so it was good to

Vunivalu says he was just doing what he was told to do.

The former Bati star says it was really frustrating at the start of the season and then once he got the groove back he was injured.

He adds he’ll keep working and hopefully stay injury free and he’s goal is to make his Wallabies debut against France.

The Reds hosts the Chiefs at 9:45pm on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Waratahs play Crusaders at 5:05pm and Blues takes on Brumbies 7:15pm.

On Friday, the Hurricanes meet Western Force at 7:05pm.

[Source: Rugby Pass]