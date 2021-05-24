Former Fiji Bati flyer Suliasi Vunivalu wants to stay in rugby.

Vunivalu has revealed that he won’t make a call on his future until he performs again on the field.

The former NRL star is back training at full pace with the Queensland Reds after getting on top of a crushing run of hamstring issues that required two surgeries.

Vunivalu is expected to return in the next two weeks but he’s off-contract at the end of this season which means a return to rugby league in 2023 is a possibility with the Dolphins.

However, speaking to Rugby.com, he says he’d like to stay in rugby but he’s not going to make any future decision until he’s back on the field and have played three or four games.

The speedster’s Reds team will take on the Rebels tomorrow.

Meanwhile, tonight our Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hosts the Waratahs at 8:45pm at Cbus Stadium on the Gold Coast.

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua also play the Waratahs at the same venue at 6pm.

You can watch both games LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.