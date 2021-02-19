Vunivalu to work hard for final selection

Former Melbourne Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu will have to work hard to impress Reds coach Brad Thorn in their Super Rugby AU match against the Rebels this week.

Vunivalu missed the opening match after he was dropped from the starting line-up following the incident where he pushed a security officer in a Brisbane pub.

The Fijian flyer is however available for selection this week.

But it will be quite difficult for him to make the match-day squad after the Reds impressive performance against the Tahs last weekend.

Queensland Reds will face the Rebels on Friday at 6.45pm at Suncorp Stadium.

[Source: news.com.au]