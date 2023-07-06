Vunivalu to start against Springboks

Suliasi Vunivalu

Former Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu has been named in the Wallabies squad to start against South Africa in the Rugby Championship.

Vunivalu was one of the surprises in the first Wallabies team of the year with four players in line to make Test debuts in Pretoria, where Australia have never won.

Other Fijians in the match-day 23 are Rob Valetini, Marika Koroibete and Samu Kerevi.

Vunivalu’s only Test appearance came last year in the final minutes of the Wallabies clash with England.

Australia faces South Africa on Sunday at 3.05am.