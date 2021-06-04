Vunivalu to miss France tests

Former Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu will have to wait a little longer for a Wallabies debut.

The ex-NRL star and Reds winger will miss the upcoming tests against France with a hamstring injury.

Wallabies Head Coach Dave Rennie revealed to rugby.com that it’s obviously a reasonably serious hamstring injury.

However, despite the setback, Rennie is hopeful Vunivalu will have the opportunity to make his Test debut later in the international season.

Vunivalu hobbled off the field in Queensland’s 31-24 Super Rugby Trans-Tasman loss to the Blues last weekend.

The Wallabies hosts France in the first test on July 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.