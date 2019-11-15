Vunivalu to join Wallabies camp tomorrow

Suliasi Vunivalu will join fellow Fijians Marika Koroibete and Filipo Daugunu in the Wallabies squad when it reconvenes in Sydney tomorrow.

According to The Herald, the Fijian flyer is set to join coach Dave Rennie’s squad and begin training with the group pending the results of a COVID-19 test.

While Wallabies fans will undoubtedly be excited by the news, national team sources have indicated Vunivalu is extremely unlikely to line up in either of the two remaining Tests against Argentina.

As promising a prospect as Vunivalu is, he also hasn’t played the 15-man game for six years.

The 24-year-old played four grand finals and won two premierships with the Storm.

Immediately after claiming his second NRL premiership, Vunivalu admitted he was still having “second thoughts” about switching back to rugby.

[Source: Sydney Morning Herald]