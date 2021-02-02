Vunivalu to feature for Reds in warm-up match

Former Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu is expected to be given some game time when the Reds meet the Waratahs in a Super Rugby AU pre-season match tomorrow.

If he gets the green light then it will be the first time rugby union fans will get a glimpse of the former Melbourne Storm star in full flight.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, former Wallabies center Tim Horan says if Vunivalu gets to play, he doesn’t expect him to set the world alight from the moment he sets foot on the field.

Article continues after advertisement

Horan says Vunivalu has played a bit of rugby when he was young, but it will probably take him a season to understand when to come off the wing and when to go looking for the ball.

However, former Wallabies winger Drew Mitchell says all reports coming out of the Queensland camp are positive and it’s worth buying a ticket to watch him play.

The Reds have named 10 uncapped Super Rugby players in their 25-man squad for the match, while the Waratahs have named a largely inexperienced starting 15.

Vunivalu, Serupepeli Uru, Moses Sorovi, Filipo Daugunu and Ilaisa Droasese have all been included in the 25 man squad for the match while Mark Nawaqanitawase will run out for the Waratahs.

[Source: SMH]