Rugby
Vunivalu starts against Crusaders
May 20, 2021 4:39 pm
Suliasi Vunivalu will get his first start for the Reds in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman on Saturday.
Vunivalu has been named on the wing after his aerobatic double last week against the Highlanders.
The former Bati winger is one of the seven Wallabies squad members in the Reds starting lineup.
Vunivalu and his defending Super Rugby AU champions Reds team will face the Crusaders who are the Super Rugby Aotearoa title holders at 9:45pm on Saturday.
Two Fijian players, Serupepeli Uru and Wallabies winger Filipo Daugunu are on the bench.
Moses Sorovi and Ilaisa Droasese are not in the match-day 23 for the Reds.
Queensland Reds
1. Dane Zander
2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa
3. Taniela Tupou
4. Ryan Smith
5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
6. Liam Wright – Easts
7. Fraser McReight
8. Harry Wilson
9. Tate McDermott
10. James O’Connor
11. Jock Campbell
12. Hamish Stewart
13. Hunter Paisami
14. Suliasi Vunivalu
15. Bryce Hegarty
16. Alex Mafi
17. Harry Hoopert
18. Feao Fotuaika
19. Seru Uru
20. Angus Scott-Young
21. Kalani Thomas
22. Isaac Henry
23. Filipo Daugunu