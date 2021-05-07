Vunivalu starts against Crusaders

Suliasi Vunivalu will get his first start for the Reds in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman on Saturday.

Vunivalu has been named on the wing after his aerobatic double last week against the Highlanders.

The former Bati winger is one of the seven Wallabies squad members in the Reds starting lineup.

Article continues after advertisement

Vunivalu and his defending Super Rugby AU champions Reds team will face the Crusaders who are the Super Rugby Aotearoa title holders at 9:45pm on Saturday.

Two Fijian players, Serupepeli Uru and Wallabies winger Filipo Daugunu are on the bench.

Moses Sorovi and Ilaisa Droasese are not in the match-day 23 for the Reds.

Queensland Reds

1. Dane Zander

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

3. Taniela Tupou

4. Ryan Smith

5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

6. Liam Wright – Easts

7. Fraser McReight

8. Harry Wilson

9. Tate McDermott

10. James O’Connor

11. Jock Campbell

12. Hamish Stewart

13. Hunter Paisami

14. Suliasi Vunivalu

15. Bryce Hegarty

16. Alex Mafi

17. Harry Hoopert

18. Feao Fotuaika

19. Seru Uru

20. Angus Scott-Young

21. Kalani Thomas

22. Isaac Henry

23. Filipo Daugunu