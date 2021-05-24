Vunivalu set to join Wallabies after injury

Fijian cross-code star Suliasi Vunivalu is set to return to the Wallabies squad after a lengthy sideline spell with a hamstring injury.

Speaking to media in Brisbane yesterday, Vunivalu revealed he is a matter of weeks away from returning to the Wallabies camp.

Vunivalu missed out on selection for the July test series against France and the Rugby Championship due to an injury he picked up while playing for the Reds in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

The former NRL Premiership winner says he will need to pass a couple of fitness tests in a couple of weeks before joining the squad in training.

The 25-year-old is yet to debut for the Wallabies since crossing over from rugby league following last year’s NRL campaign, where he signed off on a five-year spell with the Melbourne Storm.

[Source: Rugbypass]