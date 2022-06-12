Vunivalu set for Wallabies debut

Samu Kerevi, Suliasi Vunivalu, Marika Koroibete and Rob Valetini.

Former Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu is set to make his Wallabies debut.

Head Coach Dave Rennie has named the 26-year-old in the 35-member squad for the three-Test series against England next month.

Reds flyer Vunivalu earned a call-up after strong performances following his return from injury.

Fiji-born Japan-based Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete are two of the overseas inclusions after strong performances in the Spring Tour while Quade Cooper is the third.

Also included is Brumbies powerful number eight Rob Valetini.

Another Fijian, Filipo Daugunu has missed the cut for the series.

The squad is comprised of 15 Brumbies, seven Queensland Reds, six Waratahs, four Melbourne Rebels and three from Japan.

Australia will host England on July 2, 9 and 16.



[Source: Wallabies/Twitter]