Vunivalu ruled out for a month

Queensland Reds flyer Suliasi Vunivalu could be out of action for up to a month due to a hamstring injury.

Vunivalu was injured in Saturday’s 46-14 win over the Waratahs.

The former NRL star was on Sunday named in a 40 man Wallabies squad.

Reds Chief Executive Sam Cordingley said Vunivalu got a minor hamstring twinge and it’s under management.

He said the former Bati winger will be back in about a month because they’ve got pretty good medical staff that have brought players back in good time.

Channel Nine’s Wide World of Sports reported before Saturday’s match, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie expressed his enthusiasm at the code hopper’s progress.

Meanwhile, the Reds are basing themselves in Sydney this week following the COVID-19 breakout in Brisbane.

They will then fly to Melbourne later this week for Saturday’s clash against the Rebels.

[Source:WIDE WORLD OF SPORTS]