Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Vunivalu ruled out for a month

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 31, 2021 5:49 am
[Source:WIDE WORLD OF SPORTS]

Queensland Reds flyer Suliasi Vunivalu could be out of action for up to a month due to a hamstring injury.

Vunivalu was injured in Saturday’s 46-14 win over the Waratahs.

The former NRL star was on Sunday named in a 40 man Wallabies squad.

Article continues after advertisement

Reds Chief Executive Sam Cordingley said Vunivalu got a minor hamstring twinge and it’s under management.

He said the former Bati winger will be back in about a month because they’ve got pretty good medical staff that have brought players back in good time.

Channel Nine’s Wide World of Sports reported before Saturday’s match, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie expressed his enthusiasm at the code hopper’s progress.

Meanwhile, the Reds are basing themselves in Sydney this week following the COVID-19 breakout in Brisbane.

They will then fly to Melbourne later this week for Saturday’s clash against the Rebels.

[Source:WIDE WORLD OF SPORTS]

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.