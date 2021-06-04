Vunivalu out, Daugunu starts

Fijian born flyer Suliasi Vunivalu will miss out on this week’s Super Rugby Trans-Tasman round.

Vunivalu suffered a hamstring injury midway into the clash against the Blues over the weekend.

He is replaced by Josh Flook on the right wing.

Filipo Daugunu retains his place on the left wing while Moses Sorovi is on the bench.

Inside the @Reds_Rugby scrum training…pushing 13 huge humans on the sled is no easy feat! @10NewsFirstQLD @10NewsFirst pic.twitter.com/Hn7bCIj88j — Josh Mclean (@McJoshmclean) June 8, 2021

Fellow Fijians, Serupepeli Uru and Ilaisa Droasese have not been named in the match-day squad.

The Reds face the Hurricanes on Friday at 7.05pm.