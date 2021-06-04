Home

Vunivalu out, Daugunu starts

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 9, 2021 3:11 pm
Suliasi Vunivalu [left] and Filipo Daugunu

Fijian born flyer Suliasi Vunivalu will miss out on this week’s Super Rugby Trans-Tasman round.

Vunivalu suffered a hamstring injury midway into the clash against the Blues over the weekend.

He is replaced by Josh Flook on the right wing.

Filipo Daugunu retains his place on the left wing while Moses Sorovi is on the bench.

Fellow Fijians, Serupepeli Uru and Ilaisa Droasese have not been named in the match-day squad.

The Reds face the Hurricanes on Friday at 7.05pm.

