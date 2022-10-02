Vunivalu, Nawaqanitawase score in Australia A win

Fijians Suliasi Vunivalu and Mark Nawaqanitawase helped the Australia A side snatch a 34-22 win in the first Tri-Series Test against Japan in Tokyo last night.

Nawaqanitawase came off the bench to score a double in the 27 minute he was on the field while Vunivalu scored a crucial try that started Australia on its come-back after being down 9-6 in the first half.

Brad Wilkin also scored for Australia while Ryan Lonergan added to the points with three conversions and two penalty goals.

Full-time in Tokyo ⏱ An impressive win for #AustraliaA over a strong Japan XV 👊 応援ありがとうございます！#JPNXVvAUSA pic.twitter.com/KtASYSLr0e — Wallabies (@wallabies) October 1, 2022

Fly-half Ben Donaldson also chipped a successful conversion.

Japan’s tries came from Kotaro Matsushima and Siosaia Fifita with Japanese fly-half Hayata Nakao trading four penalty goals.