Vunivalu, Nawaqanitawase score in Australia A win

Fijians Suliasi Vunivalu and Mark Nawaqanitawase helped the Australia A side snatch a 34-22 win in the first Tri-Series Test against Japan in Tokyo last night.
Nawaqanitawase came off the bench to score a double in the 27 minute he was on the field while Vunivalu scored a crucial try that started Australia on its come-back after being down 9-6 in the first half.
Brad Wilkin also scored for Australia while Ryan Lonergan added to the points with three conversions and two penalty goals.
Fly-half Ben Donaldson also chipped a successful conversion.
Japan’s tries came from Kotaro Matsushima and Siosaia Fifita with Japanese fly-half Hayata Nakao trading four penalty goals.
