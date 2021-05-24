Vunivalu excited for Super Rugby Pacific

Fijian born Reds winger Suliasi Vunivalu is excited for the inclusion of the Drua and Moana Pasifika in the revamped Super Rugby Pacific next year.

Speaking to media in Australia, Vunivalu says given his Fijian heritage, he will take particular interest in the Fijian Drua, which will be based in Queensland in its debut campaign.

Vunivalu says he is looking forward to experiencing a thrilling style of rugby from the Drua and Moana Pasifika.

He is particularly interested in what the Drua has to offer to the revamped competition given the challenges Fijians are facing with the COVID-19 pandemic.