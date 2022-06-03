Vunivalu, Daugunu tries could not help Reds

[Source: 1News]

Fiji-born Suliasi Vunivalu and Filipo Daugunu scored a try each but it could not save the Queensland Reds go down 15-37 to the Crusaders in Christchurch.

The Super Rugby Pacific’s first quarter-final saw Fiji-born Sevu Reece score for the Crusaders helping them advance to the semi-final.

Other Crusaders’ tries were scored by Will Jordan, Richie Mo’unga and Tamati Williams while Mo’unga managed four conversions and three penalties.

Article continues after advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In other quarter-finals tomorrow, Chiefs will play Waratahs at 4:35pm, Blues will face the Highlanders at 7:05pm while Brumbies will face Hurricanes at 9:45pm.