Vunivalu, Daugunu to start for Australia A

Suliasi Vunivalu (left) and Filipo Daugunu.

Fijians Suliasi Vunivalu and Filipo Daugunu have been named in Australia A starting line-up against Japan.

Coach Jason Gilmore released his game day list today as they prepare to kick-off a three-match series starting on Saturday in Tokyo.

Vunivalu and Daugunu are on winger’s dut-y and are joined by fellow Reds player Jock Campbell in the backs.

Mark Nawaqanitawase has been named on the reserves and will come off the bench.

Scrumhalf and Brumbies player Ryan Lonergan will captain the side.

The match kicks-off at 10pm.

List:

1. Matt Gibbon

2. Lachlan Lonergan

3. Tom Robertson

4. Nick Frost

5. Cadeyrn Neville

6. Ned Hanigan

7. Ollie Callan

8. Langi Gleeson

9. Ryan Lonergan (c)

10. Ben Donaldson

11. Filipo Daugunu

12. Bayley Kuenzle

13. Hudson Creighton

14. Suliasi Vunivalu

15. Jock Campbell

Replacements

16. Billy Pollard

17. Harry Hoopert

18. Archer Holz

19. Ryan Smith

20. Brad Wilkin

21. James Tuttle

22. Isaac Henry

23. Mark Nawaqanitawase