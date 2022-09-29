Vunivalu, Daugunu to start for Australia A

Suliasi Vunivalu (left) and Filipo Daugunu.
Fijians Suliasi Vunivalu and Filipo Daugunu have been named in Australia A starting line-up against Japan.
Coach Jason Gilmore released his game day list today as they prepare to kick-off a three-match series starting on Saturday in Tokyo.
Vunivalu and Daugunu are on winger’s dut-y and are joined by fellow Reds player Jock Campbell in the backs.
Mark Nawaqanitawase has been named on the reserves and will come off the bench.
Scrumhalf and Brumbies player Ryan Lonergan will captain the side.
The match kicks-off at 10pm.
List:
1. Matt Gibbon
2. Lachlan Lonergan
3. Tom Robertson
4. Nick Frost
5. Cadeyrn Neville
6. Ned Hanigan
7. Ollie Callan
8. Langi Gleeson
9. Ryan Lonergan (c)
10. Ben Donaldson
11. Filipo Daugunu
12. Bayley Kuenzle
13. Hudson Creighton
14. Suliasi Vunivalu
15. Jock Campbell
Replacements
16. Billy Pollard
17. Harry Hoopert
18. Archer Holz
19. Ryan Smith
20. Brad Wilkin
21. James Tuttle
22. Isaac Henry
23. Mark Nawaqanitawase