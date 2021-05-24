Home

Rugby

Vunivalu chases RWC dream

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 19, 2022 12:50 pm
Suliasi Vunivalu. [Source: Fox Sports]

Former Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu is set to turn his back on big dollars from NRL expansion club the Dolphins to chase a Wallabies Rugby World Cup berth.

Vunivalu is expected to make the Reds Super Rugby Pacific side this week against the Hurricanes in the Super Round at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

After being restricted to just seven games in two seasons, Vunivalu was happy just to get some injury-free minutes last week in their 36-32 win against the Reds on the ground where he enjoyed so much success with the Melbourne Storm.

Seven games including the Super W final between the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua and Waratahs will be played at AAMI Park starting on Friday.

The Chiefs and Waratahs clash on Friday at 8pm and Moana Pasifika against Force at 10:30pm.

There’ll be three games on Saturday starting with the Fijiana and Waratahs final at 4pm, Blues and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua at 7:05pm followed by Hurricanes and Reds at 9:45pm.

On Sunday, the Highlanders meet Brumbies at 4pm then Crusaders faces Rebels at 6:30pm.

You can watch both the Fijiana and Fijian Drua games LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.

