Vunivalu and Daugunu scores in Reds win

The Queensland Reds have become the first Australian team to register a win against a New Zealand side in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

Suliasi Vunivalu and Filipo Daugunu bagged a try each as the Reds defeated Pita Gus Sowakula’s Chiefs 40-34.

Sowakula was also on the score sheet for Chiefs.

The Chiefs were trailing 3-33 at halftime and managed to score 31 points in the second spell.

In another match, Fiji born Sevu Reece scored a try to help his Crusaders side get a 54-28 bonus-point win against the Waratahs in the Super Rugby Tran-Tasman at Wollongong Showground.

With the likes of Richie Mo’unga, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan and Leicester Fainga’anuku finding room to move, there was no shortage of speed to exploit the space in the Waratahs line.

Meanwhile, the Blues banked their third successive bonus-point victory in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman beating Brumbies 38-10 at Eden Park.

Now sitting atop the table with 15 competition points,ahead of the Hurricanes on points difference, the Blues comfortably passed that test after running in five-tries-to-one.

Today at 5pm, the Highlanders host the Rebels.