Vunivalu and Addo-Carr are the NRL final speedsters

The Storm have the pace advantage over the Panthers heading into Sunday’s grand final at ANZ Stadium, according to Telstra Tracker data.

Having combed through every round this season, the results show that Melbourne boasts the two fastest players and also have the edge for high-speed efforts.

Josh Addo-Carr – the NRL’s quickest man – owns the top speed of 37.2km/h while his wing partner Suliasi Vunivalu is next at 35km/h.

Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards with 34.5km/h leads the way for Penrith.

The Panthers play the Storm in the NRL grand final at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Sunday at 8:30pm.

You can watch the final LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.