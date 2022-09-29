Vunimono out to wrestle girl's football title

Vunimono after winning semi-final.

Vunimono High School is looking forward to their grand-final match with defending champions Xavier College in the open girls Digicel Fiji Secondary Schools Football at Churchill Park tomorrow.

The Nausori-based school qualified for the final after edging Sabeto College 1-nil in their semifinal clash.

Vunimono High School captain Adi Litia Bakaniceva says they are excited about their clash with Xavier College and will do their best to wrestle the trophy from them.

“We just need to improve on our defence, focus on the game tomorrow, keep hydrating and rest well.”

The Year 13 student adds that the heat has been a major challenge for them, however, they will need to overcome this.

In the second semi-final, Xavier College had beaten Nadroga Arya College 3-nil.

Vunimono High School will take on Xavier College at 1.30pm tomorrow in the final.

In the boy’s semi-final, Labasa Muslim takes on Central College at 8am followed by Xavier College and Natabua High Scholl at 9.15am.