Vulivalu re-signs with Reds and Australia

Suliasi Vunivalu. [Source: Rugby Pass]

Fiji born Reds winger Suliasi Vunivalu will stay with Queensland and Australian rugby until the end of 2023.

The former Lelean Memorial School student who’s been linked with a return to rugby league has ended speculation surrounding his future.

Rugby Australia announced this morning that the flying winger is interested in playing for the Wallabies at next year’s World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

The 26-year-old is one of six uncapped players selected for the Wallabies’ three-Test series against England next month.

In a statement, the Bua man said he’s really excited to re-sign with Queensland and Australian Rugby.

The former Bati winger says playing in a World Cup for Australia is a big reason he made the move to rugby last year and he’ll be doing his best to hopefully achieve that goal.

Vunivalu adds he’s enjoying his time with the Reds and he’s made a lot of good friends here.

He says he’s also enjoyed learning from someone who also has experience in both codes in Brad Thorn.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie believes having Vunivalu re-sign is a massive positive for all supporters of Australian Rugby.

Rennie says Vunivalu is an incredible athlete with huge potential and having him in the Wallabies squad is only going to accelerate his development.