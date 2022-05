Vularika on the bench, Vasurakuta to debut for Suva

Former Swire Shipping Fijian Drua squad member Serupepeli Vularika is set to make his Skipper Cup return for Suva on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has been named on the bench for the Sakeasi Labalaba coached side.

Former Nadroga center Jonetani Vasurakuta will make his debut for the Skipper Cup champions.

Vasurakuta who also had a stint in Major League Rugby in USA has been named on the wing.

Suva has a strong forward pack with the likes of Livai Natave, Josefa Nasaroa, Peni Tuiteci, Manoa Tamaya, Risiate Tadulala, Osea Bola and James Brown.

Suva will host Nadroga at ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 3pm.

Suva Team List:

1. Livai Natave

2. Jason Monua

3. Josefa Nasaroa

4. Peni Tuiteci

5. Manoa Tamaya

6. Risiate Tadulala

7. Osea Bola

8. James Brown

9. Sefanaia Seviua

10. Jone Manu

11. Misaele Petero

12. Vatiliai Dulaki

13. Sakiusa Gavidi

14. Jone Vasurakuta

15. Enele Malele

16. Penaia Cakobau

17. Mateo Qolisese

18. Ananaia Rabonu

19. Israel Immanuel

20. Tui Cakacaka

21. Josaia Tagivetaua

22. Seru Vularika

23. Setareki Raoba

24. Koli Tamanitoakula

25. Inia Tawalo