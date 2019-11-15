Vularika glad to be playing again

Suva inside-center Serupepeli Vularika has finally broken his silence about why he decided to play rugby again.

Speaking to FBC Sports, the 30-year-old says he was at a point where he wasn’t sure about playing for Suva after facing some family problems.

Three months ago, Vularika had no desire to continue playing, but time away from rugby led him back to the sport he loves.

Article continues after advertisement

Vularika says he is thankful for the support from his family.

“It is all about my career with rugby. After my problem with my family I sort out the issue and that is why I had to get back to rugby.”

The Flying Fijians utility commends the young players in the Suva squad.

Vularika is considered one of the best players in the capital city side, however, he knows that keeping his spot will be tough.

He says many youngsters are really making a mark in the Skipper Cup and some in the Suva side.

“There is a lot of numbers and there is a lot of players and a lot of squads. If you get the chance to play you have to fight for that spot so you can maintain that spot.”

Suva hosts Nadroga at the ANZ Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm and the match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.