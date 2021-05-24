Vularika back with Suva

Every player deserves a second chance, and Skipper Cup champions Suva is doing just that with former Swire Shipping Fijian Drua member Serupepeli Vularika joining the side.

Vularika who was released from the Drua in March was seen training with the Suva side yesterday and ready to make his Skipper Cup return.

Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says though he had a fallout from the Super Rugby competition, they are always ready to welcome him with open arms.

Tuifagalele says Vularika is a great addition to the team.

“We are trying to perfect our inside and I think for him coming in will be better for those that actually playing now. They will be learning a lot from him and his experiences.”

Vularika will need to prove himself in training in order to make the matchday squad this week when Suva hosts Nadroga on Saturday.

In other matches, Northland hosts Naitasiri, Rewa faces Nadi and Namosi takes on Tailevu.