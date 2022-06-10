Vuki out for Nadi

[File Photo]

The Jacks Nadi side will miss their inspirational number eight Veniona Vuki in its Inkk Farebrother Sullivan trophy clash against Ram Sami Suva tomorrow.

Vuki was one of the standout performers for the side when they defeated Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori last weekend.

Nadi has released their lineup for the much anticipated match with Vuki missing from the match-day 23 due to an injury.

Another two players who made the starting lineup for the Jetsetters last week have been ruled out because of injuries are flyhalf Viliame Vibote and centre Eseroma Nabalawa.

The duo have been replaced by Semesa Muadonu and Orisi Erenavula.

Halfback Marika Tivitivi who started the game against Naitasiri will come off the bench with Navitalai Tuilawa wearing the number nine jumper tomorrow.

Some good news for Nadi fans as speedster Aminio Naseyara is back and he’s one of the eight reserves.

Nadi hosts Suva at Prince Charles Park tomorrow at 3pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel.

In other Skipper Cup games tomorrow, Tailevu hosts Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park, Namosi takes on Naitasiri at Thompson Park in Navua and Rewa faces Northland at Burebasaga ground, all games kick off at 3pm.