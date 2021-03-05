Vueti gives back to former club

Former Fiji Warriors number eight Eseria Vueti is giving back to his club.

Vueti who has been playing in Romania for the last eight years bought new jerseys, shorts and socks for the Mokani Rugby Club.

The 35- year-old played for Mokani and later captained Tailevu before leaving for Romania in 2014. He was also the Ratu Kadavulevu School Under-19 captain in 2005 that drew with Suva Grammar School in the final.

His family handed over the team’s uniform to the Patron of the Mokani club, Reverend Viliame Fatiaki.

According to the Mokani club, Vueti’s assistance will also help to empower young people to succeed through the values of rugby and to build a positive and supportive community.

Vueti’s support will also create many new opportunities for players and help develop the mechanics necessary to enhance the team member’s goal, skills and future career.

The Romania based player featurd for the Fiji Warriors in the then Pacific Rugby Cup in 2012 which was coached by former Tailevu coach Lance Whippy.

Players like Leone Nakarawa,Nemia Kenatale, Aminiasi Nava and Manueli Gade played together with Vueti for Tailevu in 2012.