Vudogo signs three year deal with Rebels

Former Fiji rugby under-20 centre Ilikena Vudogo will add more Fijian flair to the Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby starting next year.

The Rebels have announced the signing of Vudogo on a three-year deal which ends in 2023.

Vudogo has been a Brisbane Broncos development player for the past years.

He was also a member of the Fiji 7a extended squad last year.

The 21-year-old partnered Vilimoni Botitu in the midfield for Fiji at the World Rugby under 20 trophy in Romania in 2018 where he also claimed the player of the tournament award.

Speaking to Rebels media, Vudogo says he’s looking forward to his new opportunity with the Rebels and eager to make a fast start this pre-season.